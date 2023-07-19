"Orange is a growing wine region. We've been growing since the early 1980s."
Despite this gradual rise in notoriety over the past few decades, it seems the Colour City and regional NSW in general has still yet to crack the Sydney food and wine scene.
Monica Gray is a wine maker at SeeSaw and said the state's capital had a "really low percentage of local wines" on their lists.
"Our aim is to increase that," she said.
"For example, when you go to restaurants in Melbourne or Adelaide, their local lists and support for their regions is really high and we just don't have that in Sydney.
"We want to increase that visibility of our wines and hope people can enjoy them."
To make this happen, a dozen of the best sommeliers took part in an "intense" trip to Orange where they experienced a variety of wines from across the city.
"Having sommeliers who work in the top restaurants, it's an avenue for our wines to be showcased and hopefully we can increase visitation to the Orange region," Ms Gray added.
"A lot of these people, despite only living 3.5 hours down the highway, they haven't been here before.
"These are people who get to try amazing wines from around the world all the time. For them to see there's amazing wines just up the road from them is really exciting."
One of the few who had previous knowledge of the region was Trippas White Group sommelier, Louella Mathews.
Having grown up in Orange, she was keen to help others in the industry discover "the real Orange".
"It was quite interesting on the bus ride down. I challenged them and asked them what the perception was and it was about how there wasn't really one," Ms Mathews said.
"This trip is about creating that narrative and showing how diverse Orange is. I don't feel like you can say you don't like Orange wines, because there's so many different styles and varieties."
The trip itself lasted a little more than 24 hours, but according to Ms Gray, they all seemed "pleasantly surprised" by the experience.
