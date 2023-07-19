A four-day hunt continues to track down a 32-year-old man who is wanted on outstanding domestic violence offences.
Police are searching for Dwayne Reid, who say is known to frequent the Orange and Condobolin areas, and "strongly urge" the public not to approach alleged offender as they appeal for information on his whereabouts.
The police callout for help with Reid's arrest fell on July 13, in line with the state-wide Operation Amarok III crackdown from July 12 to 15.
Police and specialist units targeted alleged domestic and family violence offenders during this time, with 85 people arrested in the western region (such as Orange, Bathurst and Dubbo areas) along with arresting 172 charges pressed.
The warrant issued on July 13 for Reid's arrest relates to alleged domestic violence charges.
Police describe the 32 year old as being about 170 to 180 centimetres in height and weighing around 60 to 70 kilograms. His appearance details include being of a thin build and with brown hair.
For those who may have seen him, know of his current whereabouts, or have any other information relating to him are being "strongly urged" by police to phone Orange Police Station on (02) 6363 6399.
Information can also be reported to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the website.
