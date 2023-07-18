Central Western Daily
Breaking

One killed, toddler airlifted to Sydney hospital after car hits tree near Mudgee

Updated July 18 2023 - 8:42pm, first published 8:26pm
A woman is dead and a two-year-old is expected to be airlifted to a Sydney hospital following a horror single-vehicle crash in the Central West.

