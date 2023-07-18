A woman is dead and a two-year-old is expected to be airlifted to a Sydney hospital following a horror single-vehicle crash in the Central West.
Emergency services were called to Tiendebah Road, Mudgee, just after 4.30pm on Tuesday following reports a car had left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
A woman driving the vehicle died at the scene. NSW Police say the woman, believed to be in her 30s, has not been formally identified.
Two girls - aged eight and two - passengers in the vehicle at the time, were taken to Mudgee District Hospital.
Police have been told the toddler will be airlifted to a Sydney hospital for further treatment.
Officers from Orana Mid Western Police District and Traffic and Highway Patrol Command have established a crime scene and inquiries are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
