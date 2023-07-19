After a decade of campaigning, Philip Dederer says he's excited to finally get wheelchair sports underway in Orange.
The Canobolas Rural Technology High School learning support officer has long been an advocate for providing athletic opportunities to those living with a disability.
Mr Dederer has been in a wheelchair since a diving accident at the age of 14.
Now thanks to a donation of several wheelchairs, Mr Dederer and Wheelchair Sports NSW/ACT can finally get things moving in the Colour City.
Every Thursday night from 6-7.30pm at the Canobolas Rural Technology High School gym, wheelchair basketball will be held with everyone, regardless of ability, age or experience welcome to attend.
Mr Dederer said he was grateful for the school's support in giving up their hall and providing a space for the sport to flourish.
"I've lived in Orange for 10 years and every now and then I've tried to get a few things happening," he said.
"If we can get people with a disability into these chairs to actually get them active again [that would be great] because as far as I'm aware there's not much in the way of wheelchair sports in the Central West.
"There's a young boy from Cudal who has just been hanging out for something to do in a chair, same as me when I first came to Orange.
"If we can open avenues up for people then it's going to be beneficial for those living with disabilities."
While keen to just see what happens from the first session on July 20, Mr Dederer said he hoped Orange would be able to eventually put together a team to compete in Wheelchair Sports NSW/ACT competitions.
The association holds country cup tournaments has seen an uptick in participation since 2019 with more than 1500 members.
"So the push at the moment is to try and get a team out here in Orange and Bathurst that will travel a little bit and do a few country cups as a Central West team," he said.
"So we're now just pushing...we're hoping we might get some people to this basketball thing, and just see if we can get a team up.
"But at the end of the day, we're just trying to include everyone, everyone's welcome to participate."
