A MOTHER'S actions have been called into question by the court, after the 31-year-old got behind the wheel of a car and drove after smoking cannabis.
Latoya Ann Zalma Corliss of Trunkey Road, Georges Plains pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on July 5, 2023 of driving with an illicit drug present in her blood.
Members of a highway patrol unit were doing drug and alcohol testing on the Mitchell Highway in Robin Hill about 5.20pm on March 5, 2023 when they stopped a BMW, court papers said.
Police said they approached the driver's side door and saw Corliss behind the wheel, with two children in the passenger's seats.
She was subject to an oral drug fluid test which came back positive for cannabis.
After Corliss was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, she gave a second positive test for the drug.
Her positive saliva sample was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
A self-represented Corliss, who told police she smoked the drug the night before, explained to the court she thought the cannabis would have left her system.
After noting Corliss' "poor driving record", Magistrate Brian van Zuylen explained that cannabis can stay in the bloodstream for up to six weeks.
"Do you think it's responsible to drive your children around after you have had cannabis?" Mr van Zuylen asked.
"No ... but I thought it'd be out of my system," Corliss replied.
Corliss was convicted and fined $500.
She was also disqualified from driving for six months.
