After an injury-stunted year in 2022, Orange CYMS co-captain Madie Smith is finally back enjoying hockey and has her sights firmly set on besting their fierce rivals.
CYMS face Orange United in round 11 of the Central West Premier League on Saturday, July 22.
A representative regular, Smith said she had endured a couple of tough years on the pitch but had found a new lease on life with the 2023 version of CYMS.
"I started off a bit rusty but have come back into some form," she said.
"I think the main things is I'm actually back enjoying my hockey. We have a good group and a good culture and for me that helps me enjoy hockey and it's definitely showing on the field.
"Last year I had a lot of injuries, I pulled both hamstrings. It wasn't a great year for me.
"But I have gotten fitter for this season and it's showing on the field. As a group we are going pretty well but the exciting thing is we haven't actually hit our full potential."
In addition to the usual spice accompanying a derby match, both teams are in a fight for finals spots with CYMS in fifth and United in third, separated by just two points.
The inside forward said her side couldn't afford to let the occasion get the better of them in a fixture that always carries plenty of "hype."
"It's competitive, you want to be top dog," she said.
"They got us last time we played them 1-0. We definitely didn't play our best. Yes there's a lot of hype around the derby but we need to focus on what we need to do to win the game.
"We have been good in patches but inconsistent. We come out some games and we're red hot and then others where we are up and down.
"One of the main things is capitalising on our opportunities. We create a lot in the circle and we just haven't been able to put them in the back of the net."
CENTRAL WEST PREMIER LEAGUE ROUND 11 - SATURDAY, JULY 22
