A change in family circumstances led to Robyne Crago following her dream of helping at Ronald McDonald House and five years later she's as committed as ever.
Mrs Crago started volunteering with Ronald McDonald House in February 2018 and although she lives out of town she had contributed 1390.88 hours by the time the House's eighth anniversary rolled around in April this year.
"It's a lovely place to work and put something back into the community and I always leave with a smile on my face every shift that I do, whether its housekeeping after three or more hours or an overnight shift," she said.
"I just love it and I can't believe how quickly the five years has flown and to receive my thousand hours of volunteer service.
Mrs Crago said she always had a desire to volunteer at the house in Orange where families stay while their children receive treatment at Orange Hospital.
However, it wasn't until her marriage ended and she discovered volunteering was a requirement for her to receive a Newstart payment that she finally got the opportunity to sign up.
"I always wanted to do Ronald McDonald from when they opened but it just didn't fit my family situation at the time," she said.
Mrs Crago is a mother of two plus has three step daughters and 10 grandchildren and when it wasn't practical for her to volunteer she instead donated items to the house.
"I appreciate family and how much you worry about when they are having medical issues," she said.
As soon as her situation changed Ronald McDonald House was the first place she went seeking volunteer hours but there weren't enough hours available to meet her Newstart requirement so she signed up to volunteer at the Orange Hospital Auxiliary Cafe.
Mrs Crago received Newstart payments for nine months but even after those requirements finished when she became eligible for the pension she's continued to volunteer at both organisations.
"I still did the cafe and my Ronald McDonald I still did regardless of my Newstart requirements because I could only have one establishment as a place of, I'll use the word employment." she said.
"I was more than happy to get involved and I just love being able to give back to the community as the saying goes but it's knowing that you're helping people in a really tough time.
"Whatever time I can allocate to the House I'm more than happy to assist doing extra shifts if need be.
"It's always something I wanted to do and it offers such a special service.
"The more I've been there the more I really appreciate the people that live a long way away from the medical facilities and that they can come and know that it's a lovely comfortable place with pretty much everything required is there for them. It just takes the stress off them so much."
Mrs Crago's volunteer work at the house involves housekeeping for three hours every second Sunday and overnight supervision from 6pm to 8am once a month.
That overnight shift involves cleaning at the end of the day but also being there in case there's a call at night from the hospital for people needing accommodation, usually due to an emergency.
"Usually they've come from a distance and they just need somewhere to stay for the night, sometimes more," she said.
"Being able to receive them at any hour of the day or night that's what the overnight volunteers are primarily there for but we're always there for the guests that are already in house if there's something they need, it could be a toothbrush that they forgot to pack.
"Sometimes it's being there and being able to chat with mums who are there on their own while their child's in the hospital, or dads for that matter, some dads are quite happy to chat but it's always at their instigation. If they feel they need someone to talk to then we're the ear there to listen and hopefully it takes a little bit of pressure off."
She said every family that comes to the house is different but she always enjoys her time there and encourages other people to give it a go.
