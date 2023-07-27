Central Western Daily
Meet the Locals

Robyne Crago has volunteered more than 1000 hours at Ronald McDonald House in Orange

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
July 27 2023 - 12:00pm
A change in family circumstances led to Robyne Crago following her dream of helping at Ronald McDonald House and five years later she's as committed as ever.

