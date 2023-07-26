Farmers are calling for older generations not to be forgotten as society becomes increasingly cashless.
Representatives from the Orange branch of the NSW Farmers Association raised the issue at its annual conference which began on July 18, but failed to gain the support it needed with the association itself already moving in a digital direction.
NSW Farmers Association Orange branch chairwoman Annette Brown and secretary/husband Graham Brown, were among the members who voiced concerns over a cashless society.
Mrs Brown said the loss of cheque facilities had been an important issue in the past couple of years.
"We'd like to retain cash," she said.
Mr Brown noted there were two components to cash; private and business use.
He pointed to someone living in the Far West would didn't have easy access to internet as a prime example of why these old-school services were still needed.
"They pay a lot of their stuff on things like Visa card and then once a month they then go to the bank and draw a cheque against those purchases. That's the way they operate," he said.
"That's the way you handle it if you don't have internet banking."
Mrs Brown said many small farmers don't have internet banking, internet access or technical skill to go that way and don't want to go that way.
She firstly asked the banks not to close their physical branches but to also consider having a "dual system" of management so farmers could continue to operate in a way that's comfortable for them.
"Certainly the digital system doesn't offer us the security that we feel we need," she added.
Mrs Brown believed a fully digital society would leave many people aged 50 and older behind.
"We are a considerable force and I think that no one is asking 'do we want to go digital' no one is giving that option, they are just pressing ahead and doing it and I think that's so unfair," she said.
However, Mrs Brown said they didn't get the motion up because it's said to be policy of the association.
"I'd like to see a lot more action around that policy," she said.
Mr Brown said there were a couple of instances in the past six weeks where the system had crashed, with the only option people were left with was purchasing by cash.
One of those times was when a Telstra outage caused the closure of the saleyards because they couldn't do their digital processing.
Mr Brown used to be an executive councillor in the NSW Farmers Association and said the organisation itself has been digitised.
"Its communication between its regional service managers tends to be via the internet system rather than boots on ground, it tends to be office to office so relying on emails," he said.
"There's a social aspect to life and that social contact is really important for people, particularly in isolated rural communities."
Although they didn't get support regarding digitisation, the NSW Farmers Association delegates did vote in favour of the motion put forward by Dubbo region cattle producer Shane Kilby with support from the Orange branch to require state and federal governments to adopt base-load nuclear power generation.
Mr Brown said the issue of nuclear power was a popular topic at the conference.
The motion called for small modular nuclear power stations being located at decommissioned coal powered stations utilizing the existing powerline network for power distribution, saying nuclear power stations are a safe, clean and reliable form of energy generation.
"It's pretty clear that green energy is not going to deliver on baseload quickly enough," Mr Brown said.
