Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Peter Chronis, 55, in Court for driving while suspended

By Court Reporter
Updated July 18 2023 - 7:33am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN has had a fine and six-month disqualification annulled during an appearance in Bathurst Local Court in which he explained the story behind his encounter with police.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.