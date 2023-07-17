A MAN has had a fine and six-month disqualification annulled during an appearance in Bathurst Local Court in which he explained the story behind his encounter with police.
Peter Chronis, 55, of Corkery Crescent, Allambie Heights, was found guilty in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on June 14, 2023 of driving with a suspended licence.
Chronis was successful in having the conviction, the six-month disqualification and an $800 fine given to him for the matter annulled after Magistrate Brian van Zuylen granted his application on July 5.
Chronis then entered a plea of guilty to the charge, with the hope to offer an explanation.
Police documents before the court said Chronis was behind the wheel of a silver Ford Falcon XB heading along Conrod Straight at Mount Panorama at about 10.45am on May 19, 2023 when he was stopped by police.
After he was asked for his driver's licence, police said Chronis said: "I don't have it sir, I'm disqualified."
A police check showed his licence had been suspended from December 22, 2022 until November 21, 2023 for demerit point loss.
Police said Chronis told them he thought the track had been closed off for an event that day.
Police also issued a number of major defect notices after they discovered there were multiple standard compliance issues with the vehicle.
A self-represented Chronis said he wrote a written plea of guilty to the court in relation to the charge, and had asked for the matter to be adjourned to Manly Local Court before the last occasion.
But the correspondence had not been received ahead of his initial sentence.
"There is proof of correspondence. He's not disputing the finding of guilt but given his explanation, the court will annul the conviction," Mr van Zuylen said.
Speaking to the offence, Chronis said he thought a particular portion of the roads that make up Mount Panorama had been closed for an event in which he was a participant.
He said he even changed hotels to make sure he drove on the closed section, proving he "wasn't deceitful" in driving while suspended.
"The police vehicle was already pulling someone over at the time. I drove past the police thinking I legitimately could," Chronis said.
Mr van Zuylen said Mount Panorama had always been a public road, but it was clear "his [Chronis'] interpretation of the law was wrong".
The matter was dismissed without penalty.
