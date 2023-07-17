Central Western Daily
Belinda Dunn, 44, in Court for AVO breach

By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated July 17 2023 - 7:54pm, first published 6:45pm
A woman who offered a hit of drugs in exchange for an AVO to be dropped has been warned by a magistrate that she might have faced a prison term.

