Acting Assistant Commissioner Tanner said the woman left the house on her own accord and the information she provided led police inside the home. It was then those officers discovered the body of the dead man.
"The female came out of the house with a firearm and surrendered that to police," he added.
The section of Cooerwull Road, Bowenfels closed off where an investigation into a siege is taking place. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
NSW Police were called to a house on Cooerwull Road, Bowenfels around lunchtime on Sunday, July 16 after reports of a domestic violence incident at the property.
Police were informed a male occupant of the house had armed himself with a firearm, and after police arrived at the scene they were met with a man and woman who, NSW Police say, were abusive towards the officers.
Then, the pair retreated to the house and barricaded themselves inside.
Calling in extra resources, which included the specialist skills of trained negotiators and NSW Police tactical operations unit, the man fired a number of shots towards police shortly after 4pm.
NSW Police then returned fire in the tense exchange. Those police and the occupants of the house were not injured as a result of that incident.
The stand-off continued into the night and shortly before 9am on Monday, July 17 the woman walked from the house carrying what is believed to be a rifle and surrendered.
Police officers entered the property and located the 29-year-old male dead from, NSW Police say, was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A critical incident investigation team has been formed from the Orana and Mid-Western Police District and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
