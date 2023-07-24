From a Taiwanese sweet treat in the early 80s to now taking over major cities across the world - bubble tea shops are popping up just about everywhere you look in 2023.
But there's only one bubble tea store this side of the Blue Mountains, and co-owner of The Alley LuJiaoXiang Orange, Lee Bargwanna says the drink's inherent popularity keeps gaining traction.
But what exactly is bubble tea and what's all the craze about it?
"It's definitely an interactive drink but difficult to explain, so I narrow it down by asking customers if they'd like a fruity or creamy kind of taste and texture," Mr Bargwanna said.
"I usually say to people 'just try it and then ask me what it is afterwards', that's generally the easiest way."
Also called Boba tea, the sweet tea-based novelty beverage is essentially a sweet, colourful and cold dessert in a cup.
With creative toppings including anything from crushed Oreos to cheese foam, drinks contain large, chewy tapioca "pearls" that burst in peoples' mouths.
Mr Bargwanna explained that contrary to popular belief, the "bubble" in the title has nothing to do with the floating fun balls in the cup's base.
"The basic process is you add ice, shake it, and then the tea forms a foam on top; they're the bubbles," he said.
"The whole thing is that it's fun and enjoyable, and people are also getting to try a new thing that they wouldn't usually try, especially out here in the country where it's typically your classic meat-and-three-veg."
Most of the Orange business generates a younger client base, which Mr Bargwanna says includes students of Asian heritage due to the university and bubble tea's origins. Marketing roots are embedded in Korean soap operas and big anime films, as two examples.
Valued at 2.75 US billion dollars in 2021, market research experts also predict the global bubble tea market's growth to surpass 4.2 billion dollars by 2028.
It's a forecast sitting 7.5 per cent above the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), so while the Orange store battled with launching only 10 days post-COVID-lockdown, it's now paying dividends.
"We had a hard start with all sorts of start-up troubles, so it was a bit of a dampener to begin with and we were really rolling the dice already, especially being in a country area," Mr Bargwanna said.
"But we thought 'let's be the first cab off the rank and get ahead in bringing this weird but successful city thing to the region' and just see how it goes.
"The majority of people have really embraced our products and for those who haven't, at least they've still given it a go."
He said while the generational "Farmer Joe" type might not be open to trying the on-trend bubble tea, the same Joe's granddaughter is usually up for it.
"Social media is really influential in the process as well, so while our start-up was rough, most people in Orange have been on board," he said.
"And it's always great to see people trying something new, rather than not trying it at all."
With his business partner Sasi Sikares of Thai heritage and Filipino included in his own, Mr Bargwanna said the pair has no regrets on "bringing something different to town".
Feeling it's only a matter of time before more bubble tea joints start popping up in the west, the owners will always be Orange's first Boba drink pioneers.
