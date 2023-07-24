Central Western Daily
The Alley LuJiaoXiang Orange's Lee Bargwanna on bubble tea craze

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated July 24 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 3:00pm
From a Taiwanese sweet treat in the early 80s to now taking over major cities across the world - bubble tea shops are popping up just about everywhere you look in 2023.

