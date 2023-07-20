Ideal family home in a gorgeous setting

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday July 21: 8 Sawyer Street, Barry:
Located in the quaint village of Barry, this stylish and impressive home promises so much and is a must inspect for anyone looking for the perfect country lifestyle. 8 Sawyer Street has an almost endless range of features designed to fit in perfectly with your surrounds while maintaining all the modern conveniences in life.
The large family home use a mix of finishes including timber flooring, naked brickwork, and painted walls to create a sense of style and comfort, and listing agent Nicole Anderson said there was room for everyone.
"There are four generous bedrooms, all with built-in robes and good-sized windows that allow plenty of natural light to flow throughout," she said. "The main bedroom also has a private ensuite with shower, toilet and basin."
The open plan kitchen, dining and living area is ideal for coming together with family and friends. The kitchen is complete with dishwasher and double oven, along with plenty of bench and storage space.
With floating timber floors throughout, there is also a second living area that makes the perfect adult's retreat or rumpus area for the kids.
The property also provides a fantastic office space with both internal and external entry. The office space is currently being used as a hair salon but could be a great option for someone wanting to run their business from home or convert it into a study area for those at school or university.
You will be comfortable all year round thanks to the two amazing wood fireplaces, with one at each end of the house release ample heat that spreads throughout the home. There are also four split-system reverse cycle air conditioners that can help with heating or keep you and your family nice and cool during the summer months.
Outside the home, Nicole said the features continues. "Front and rear timber verandahs are the perfect spots to enjoy the fresh air, along with the built-in fire pit out the back which is the ideal place for entertaining."
There is a carport with internal access and plenty if room for parking, while the home also has water tanks and is connected to town water. There is a large 14 metre by 5 metre shed discreetly hidden out the back, along with a separate handy garden shed with cement floor. There are also dog yards with cement paths and flooring plus their own small water tank.
