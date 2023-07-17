A 29-year-old man wanted by police initiated a late-afternoon gun fight with armed tactical response officers during a siege near Lithgow, it has been revealed.
Speaking at Bowenfels near the property at the centre of the tense, day-long stand-off, Acting Assistant Commissioner Scott Tanner said the dead gunman was wanted in regards to serious firearm and domestic violence related matters dating back to 2021.
He said attending police officers on Sunday were unaware of what they were walking into when called to the property to attend a reported domestic violence situation around 12.15pm.
He said how many shots were fired, and by who, along with whether or not the woman involved in the siege was held there against her own will, would form large parts of an investigation into the drama-charged incident on the sleepy outskirts of Lithgow.
"The examination of the crime scene is very much in its infancy," Acting Assistant Commissioner Tanner said.
"We've located one firearm and a number of other associated-type weapons at the entrance to the house ... but that examination will take some time."
He revealed the weapon at the centre of the shoot-out was a 22-caliber rifle.
"I believe that weapon has played a part in what's gone on here," he said.
He said the 20-year-old woman who walked away from the siege situation was in hospital being assessed and police would speak to her late on Monday.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Tanner said the woman left the house on her own accord and the information she provided led police inside the home. It was then those officers discovered the body of the dead man.
"The female came out of the house with a firearm and surrendered that to police," he added.
NSW Police were called to a house on Cooerwull Road, Bowenfels around lunchtime on Sunday, July 16 after reports of a domestic violence incident at the property.
Police were informed a male occupant of the house had armed himself with a firearm, and after police arrived at the scene they were met with a man and woman who, NSW Police say, were abusive towards the officers.
Then, the pair retreated to the house and barricaded themselves inside.
Calling in extra resources, which included the specialist skills of trained negotiators and NSW Police tactical operations unit, the man fired a number of shots towards police shortly after 4pm.
NSW Police then returned fire in the tense exchange. Those police and the occupants of the house were not injured as a result of that incident.
The stand-off continued into the night and shortly before 9am on Monday, July 17 the woman walked from the house carrying what is believed to be a rifle and surrendered.
Police officers entered the property and located the 29-year-old male dead from, NSW Police say, was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A critical incident investigation team has been formed from the Orana and Mid-Western Police District and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
