A location for the 2023 Woodbridge Cup grand final day has been locked in.
The 2022 edition saw Grenfell play host to the youth league, league tag and first grade deciders.
While the Goannas put their hand up to once again hold the event if necessary, it was ultimately decided they would not need to make it back-to-back years.
Canowindra was another club which showed interest in hosting the big dance, but had to withdraw due to their new building "not being quite ready."
This left Woodbridge Cup boss Andrew Pull and the board with one club left; the Manildra Rhinos.
As a result, Jack Huxley Oval will play host to the three grand final games due to take place on the weekend of August 26/27.
Pull explained the reason a decision was typically made six to eight weeks prior to the event - rather than the top-seeded side hosting the game - was to give clubs enough notice to make short-term upgrades if needed.
"Not all our venues are capable of hosting an event like a grand final at a high standard with one weeks notice. Some need short term upgrades to be able to host it like fencing, changerooms and toilets," he said.
"This gives any club time to apply and hold an event with those standards."
The Woodbridge boss added that another reason they advertise the event was because not all clubs want to host the grand final.
"It's a lot of work and some clubs may not have the volunteers that year," he said.
"From the applications we then rotate it on whose turn it is. Once you've hosted it you go to the bottom of the list."
The gate takings for the club totalled $17,000 which is still the record for a Woodbridge grand final. The next highest was roughly $16,000 when Trundle hosted with the rest ranging from $10,000 to $15,000.
Pull believes 2023 could see a new record for gate takings set, especially given that both the Rhinos league tag and the defending premier first grade sides are in with a good chance of making the grand final.
