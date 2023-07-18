Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Good News
Watch

Orange's Jamil Khalfan awarded Royal Agricultural Society Foundation scholarship

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated July 18 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A well-known name and face amid the region's rugby clubs, Orange Emus president Jamil Khalfan is also an academic gun off the field.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.