Central West Rugby Union top 50: The best players to play over the last 25 years | Players 40-31

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated July 18 2023 - 8:43am, first published 7:00am
Props and backs ... this next installment of the best players to play rugby in the Central West in the last 25 years is dominated by both.

