With over 15 years of experience in hospitality, there's not much that Ironbark Espresso Bar's new owner Meaghan Taylor hasn't experienced.
Meaghan's CV begins at Bathurst Panthers and is followed by a rich catalogue of some of the Blayney shire's best eateries.
There's the Sugar Mill with Darren and Stacey Tracey, working with Joanne Howarth at the original Ironbark and then a solid six years at the Royal Hotel in Blayney.
In amongst all that she's also got married and had her first child, Maggie.
Now Meaghan has purchased the Ironbark from Nicole Dicker and is ready to take a new step forward.
"I've always wanted to run my own place," she said. "Now I can put my own stamp on the business."
There won't be any major changes though as she takes the reins, the coffee will still be roasted by Fish River and the majority of the food items will remain.
Even most of the staff have been kept on, but there will be one change that will really make people smile.
"We're going to open on a Sunday morning," she said with a smile, "At the start it will be coffee and a few grab and go items, but eventually we'll introduce a dine-in menu for people to enjoy."
Swinging Bridge has chalked up another accolade.
The Orange-based winery has become the fifth NSW member of the Ultimate Winery Experience Australia, which is a one-stop shop offering a "hand-selected collection of Australia's premium wineries offering quality winery experiences based around world class wines, warm and knowledgeable hospitality and culinary excellence".
The team at Swinging Bridge joins Printhie Wines, also based in Orange, as part of the Ultimate Winery Experience Australia list.
Swinging Bridge joins a growing cluster of internationally-ready products in Orange, including unique accommodation The Oriana, The Remington, and Rowlee Wines Guesthouse, and experiences Rowlee Wines and Country Food Trails.
Small Acres Cyder ... big in Japan? You bet.
The Borenore-based cider company has been awarded a gold medal at the international 2023 Japan Cider Cup in Tokyo.
Small Acres Cyder took out the top place in the 'Traditional Perry' category, for their 2021 'Sparkling Perry'.
The cider manufacturer was a recent participant in Investment NSW's Going Global Program which provides NSW small to medium enterprises with various support measures to help them attain new business in targeted global markets.
