Dogs in the Park, winter markets and wedding open day, two different locally produced shows and even more entertainment, if you thought you had nothing on this weekend, you thought wrong!
Friday, July 21
Little Shop of Horrors: The Kinross Wolaroi School is performing the Little Shop of Horrors at The Orange Civic Theatre at 7.30pm on Friday and 1pm and 7.30pm on Saturday. The play is about a a flower shop assistant who stumbles across a new breed of plant, little does he know the plant will develop a soulful voice, a potty mouth and an unquenchable thirst for human blood. Want to know more or book tickets? Click here.
Cabaret Convoices: Get jazzy this Friday and Saturday with Caberet ConVoices. Promising to be a night of hot jazz and cool singers at Keystone Bathurst. Doors open at 6:30pm for a 7:30pm start. Tickets cost $40 (or $35 for concession) to get your hands on some or get more information click here.
Saturday July 22
Farmers' Markets: Check out the Bathurst Farmers' Markets at the Showground on Satirday. Meet local growers and browse their fresh produce including boutique cordials, free range chicken eggs and meat, gourmet pies, honey, jams, mustards and more from 8am. Entry is a gold coin donation.
Spirits, Ghosts and Stories: Join The Psychic Pinup and Divine Channeler for an entertaing evening of Spirits, Ghosts and Stories at Whiskey and Wags Tapas Bar in Bathurst. Promising to be a fun night shared over great food, friends and connections with spirit. Check out more details here.
Jesus Christ Superstar: The renowned Andrew Lloyd Weber musical opens on Saturday at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. The show is running for a week, but you'll be singing the catchy tunes for longer than that! Get more information and tickets here.
Christmas in July: at Robert Stein Winery. Escape the chill and indulge in a festive extravaganza in Mudgee. This feast will feature ingredients from the Stein Farm, with matched wines. Tickets and more information here.
Blue Mountain Foraging Workshop: from 10am to 12.30pm learn what, where and how of the wild edibles in the Blue Mountains. Join wild food expert Diego Bonetto on a stroll in the Blue Mountains Organic Community Gardens in Katoomba. Get more information here.
Sunday, July 23
Dogs in the Park: There's activities, dress up competitions, dog races, tricks, interactive stalls and more. Whether your a dog owner, enthusiast or just love a fun day out, this is the event for you! Check it out between 10am and 2pm at the Orange Showground. Tickets are $10. Get them here.
Central West Writers Group: Writers of all genres, paid or unpaid, are invited to come together to talk and swap stories. Bring along work for feedback and more. Check out more details here. Time is between 10am and midday.
Winter markets and Wedding Open Day: Head to Lazy River Estate in Dubbo on Sunday for the Einter Markets and Wedding Open Day. The signature markets are held twice a year, once during winter and the other during summer. Shop at a wide range of vendors and stalls including arts, food, homewares, produce and more. Entry is a gold coin donation on the day. Event runs from 9am to 2pm. More information here.
