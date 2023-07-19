Crackling fireplaces, wood-smoked pizzas and a winter wonderland theme are just some of the magic festivity items on the 2023 agenda.
This year's Winter Fire Festival runs across the first two August weekends, one of the region's keystone events to feature a whopping 34 gigs across a mix of Orange and surrounding venues - one big anchor of tourism for the Central West.
From village gigs to cellar doors, restaurants and more, kicking off the string of winter-themed affairs is the popular Millthorpe Fire Fair on Friday, August 4 - delivering on local producers, live music, and fireworks.
"[This festival] is our antidote to the cold and is the opportunity to celebrate all the good things about our winter season and the fun to be had," Orange 360 general manager, Ned Sweetapple said.
"Indulging in hearty, warming meals, sipping cold climate wine and artisan drinks around the bonfire, sharing stories, music, dance and laughter with friends and strangers under starry crystal-clear skies."
The Central West's frosted mornings, sunshine-filled days and crisp, clear nights are just some of the region's natural claims to fame, Ms Sweetapple said.
Culinary artists will fill warm bowls with fresh produce from western farmers, with event-goers able to celebrate the country lifestyle; socialising across meat-crackling firepits with a locally-grown glass of shiraz in hand.
"The chill of winter is no match for the warmth of Orange's hospitality," she added.
"And the region's charming cafes, pubs, cellar doors, and restaurants offer cosy retreats complete with crackling fireplaces, comfortable armchairs, and friendly locals eager to share stories."
From droves of upcoming events, more details for some of the festival's highlights include:
The historic Millthorpe village will play host from 5pm to wine samples from some of the region's best in the industry, including live music entertainment and fireworks around 8:30pm. Gold coin entry for kids with $10 tickets for adults.
This Pagan-themed event from 6pm to 9pm allows guests to pull out their best costumes, with a quirky "warding away of evil spirits" as gig-goers walk through the vineyard with fire. Part two of this walking event boasts a winter-warming meal by the fire with wine to boot.
Mandagery Creek will be abuzz with people from 12 noon to 7pm, showcasing artisan food to include slow-cooked meats and woodfired pizzas.
Regional beer, cider and wine will be available while underpinned by live music from local musicians. Entertainment for kids will include face painting, special food options, and a jumping castle.
Orange-based filmmaker, Samuel Rodwell launches an exclusive screening of his Inferno film, followed by a post-screening meet and greet hosted by award-winning camera operator, Nick Lee, with canapes and drinks to bolster the backend of this gig.
The UB's head chef, Dom Aboud will head to Nashdale Lane cellar door from 4pm to 7pm to cook up "fire-inspired morsels" to pair with a range of the vineyard's quality wines. Woodfires and live music are also on the menu.
If fiery cover songs from the likes of Garth Brooks, Bruce Springsteen, Jimmy Hendrix and Adele is your jam, then this is your event. Orange's Kyle Manning, Luke Ferguson, Dave Egan and Travis new jam for the crowd as Handpicked House Band rocks the hall.
Think disco balls, fire and smoke, mulled wines, schnapps and hot toddies with added retro ski attire (if you want a complimentary drink thrown in, that is). This event is expected to sell-out, with several of the venue's space to be in full throttle.
This one's all about taking people back in time to the Italic tribes and their Bronze Age fight to "defend their noble nation of Vteli" from the ancient Romans.
Storytelling in this venue's heritage village location will boast food and wine as aged tales are shared to create the historic-themed atmosphere.
Guests will also be "whisked away" to a "hidden region of Ciociaria" in a recreation of the past, featuring a three-course Italian menu with the region's finest food.
An immersive tour and lunch at Swinging Bridge's Hill Park vineyard, the history of this venue will be up for grabs as this award-winning label shares of its journey and triumphs.
Guests will dine on a three-course lunch and chefs prepare food over an open fire, pairing each meal with a See Saw wine.
For a full guide on the 2023 Winter Fire Festival program and to purchase tickets, head online to the Orange360 website.
