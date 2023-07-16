Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Gunshots reported as part of Lithgow closed off by NSW Police

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated July 16 2023 - 9:55pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gunshots have been reported as large numbers of police descend on Lithgow.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.