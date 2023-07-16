Gunshots have been reported as large numbers of police descend on Lithgow.
Details are being held tight for now, but a sizable section of the town's west appears to be barricaded off.
Dozens of emergency vehicles including marked and unmarked police, fire, and SES are on the scene.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said: "An operation is underway in Bowenfels.
"Members of the public are advised to avoid the area while the operation continues."
Roads leading to the scene are barricaded of by Fire trucks and emergency workers.
Trains have been disrupted, with the XPT service from Bathurst to Sydney stopped at Wallerawang. Passengers are transferred to buses.
The Great Western Highway remains open.
More information will be published as it becomes available.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.