A man allegedly in possession of a firearm has been found dead after a long running stand-off with police in Lithgow.
About 12.15pm on Sunday, July 16 officers from Chifley Police District were called to a home at Bowenfels, in Lithgow's west, following reports a man and woman were fighting at the property.
Police were told the man was in possession of a firearm and concerns were raised for his welfare.
On arrival, officers spoke briefly with the pair from a distance before they went inside, locked the doors, and refused to come out.
A perimeter was established, and assistance was requested from specialist resources, including Police Negotiators and the Tactical Operations Unit (TOU).
About 4.20pm, a number of shots were fired from the home in the direction of police, with police returning fire. No one was injured during the exchange.
NSW Police say they continued to attempt to engage the pair in conversations overnight, but they refused to come outside.
Just before 8.50am on Monday, July 17 the 20-year-old woman came out of the property and provided information to officers at the scene.
A short time later, police gained entry to the home and located the body of the man. It is reported that he had sustained a gunshot wound, which is suspected to be self-inflicted.
The dead man has not been formally identified. However, NSW Police believe he is aged 29.
Police say the woman is continuing to assist with inquiries.
A critical Incident Investigation has been launched into all circumstances relating to the incident by a Critical Incident Investigation Team from Orana Mid Western Police District.
Those investigations will be subject to an independent review, including by the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission.
A police operation has continued into Monday morning after gunshots were reportedly fired in Lithgow.
Large numbers of police descended on Lithgow over the weekend and although details are being held tight, a sizable section of the town's west was barricaded off.
Dozens of emergency vehicles including marked and unmarked police, fire, and SES are on the scene.
On Monday morning, a spokesman for NSW Police said: "A police operation is continuing at Bowenfels this morning (Monday, July 17).
"Members of the public are advised to avoid the area while the operation continues.
"No further information is available at this time."
One of the main roads that has been cordened off by police is Cooerwull Road
The Great Western Highway remains open.
It is understood that the police operation began on Saturday night, with gunshots reported on Sunday night.
More information will be published as it becomes available.
