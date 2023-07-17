Annie Miller has a lot on her mind right now but that hasn't stopped her from making the time to come home and run a netball clinic.
The Orange junior has just completed another Suncorp Super Netball season as a Sunshine Coast Lightning player, having made the switch from the Giants in 2022.
READ MORE:
Despite her studies and the small matter of a league-wide collective bargaining agreement needing to be struck, Miller said professional netball had an obligation to regional areas.
"I think I'm in a very cool position," she said.
"But I worked really hard to get to the place that I am today and a lot of sacrifice goes into becoming a professional athlete.
"Even the fact that I've had to move so far away from home to be able to do that. But I think country kids are a different breed in some respects. We sort of have that hard work ingrained in us.
"I think our parents are really [strong], like my parents in particular were really amazing for me, taking me to Sydney in order to be able to trial for teams that would get you noticed to be in a position like this.
"So I think being able to take away some of that stress for parents by bringing this sort of netball to them will be really cool."
The clinic will run on August 13 at the Anzac Park courts with a Net Set Go (ages 6-10) session in the morning and representative age (12 to 15) in the afternoon.
It is run as part of Miller's work with the Little Windmills charity which helps people in regional areas with costs associated with medical treatment.
"We were sort of discussing ways that I could get involved and I know that they do a few netball clinics," she said.
"I said, well, I'm from a place called Orange and I'd love to go back there and do something with that netball community. So that's kind of where it started.
"I'm really keen to get back to Orange and give back to the netball community that was so good to me."
The centre made 12 appearances and contributed 34 turnovers as the Lightning finished fifth on the ladder.
The 22-year old said she was loving life in the Sunshine State, minus the past few weeks.
"Yeah, it's great. I mean, I hated Origin, she said.
"Origin around Queensland is no fun, but it's a really beautiful place to live, the Sunshine Coast.
"It's still super hot even in the middle of winter, so that's great compared to Orange.
"But the club itself is made up of some pretty amazing people and I've learned a lot from the players and the coaches around me.
"My intention is to stay where I am."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.