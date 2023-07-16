Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Fifa World Cup

Orange junior footballers eager to watch Matildas World Cup heroes

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated July 16 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It should come as no shock as to who eight-year old Matildas fan Maddi Roberts' favourite player is.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.