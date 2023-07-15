Latest Voice claims completely absurd

Nothing highlights the absurdity of claims Indigenous Australians would become a "privileged group" or that the nation would be divided by race if the country votes "yes" than the latest Closing The Gap report.
Privileged? How can a cohort with an incarceration rate of 2,151.1 people per 100,000 (compared to the national figure of 201 per 100,000) be privileged?
And how can a cohort with a suicide rate of 27.1 people per 100,000 (compared to the national figure of 12 per 100,000) be privileged?
And as for racial division, what about this one? The life expectancy of an Indigenous man is 71.6 years. The life expectancy of a non-Indigenous man is 80.2 years. That's a gap of 8.6 years.
The life expectancy of an Indigenous woman is 75.6 years. The life expectancy of a non-Indigenous woman is 83.4 years. That's a gap of 7.8 years.
And then there are infant and child mortality rates. Almost six out of every 1000 Indigenous newborns won't see their first birthday. That is twice the national figure of just under three per 100,000.
Australia is already divided by race. It has been since the First Fleet. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders have some of the worst health, educational, housing, economic, domestic violence and incarceration outcomes of any people on the planet.
To suggest, as many of the advocates for a "no" vote do, that the establishment of a Voice to Parliament and Executive Government within the constitution will make Indigenous Australians a uniquely privileged group is not just perverse, it is insensitive and cruel.
Despite some minor advances in "closing the gap" in pre-school enrolments, housing, employment and youth detention, Indigenous Australians are in truth a uniquely disadvantaged group.
Despite the expenditure of billions of dollars and the best efforts of tens of thousands of well-meaning bureaucrats, our top-down, two-centuries-old approach to "Aboriginal affairs" has been a dismal failure.
With the possible exception of the 1967 referendum, which helped end state government sanctioned segregation, there are no great achievements to point to and little to be proud of.
While it would be foolhardy to say the Voice is a magic and transformative bullet that will close the gap within a generation we have reached a turning point.
The best way forward is to give Indigenous Australians more carriage of their own affairs.
Voting "yes" is only the first step. The second step is even more important. Australia will have to listen to what it has to say and to act on its advice.
Nick McGrath editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.