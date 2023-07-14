Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Sharay Wayne Wallace in Bathurst Court for motorbike offences

By Court Reporter
July 15 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A magistrate has told a teen to start thinking of someone other than himself after he waved to police while riding a motorbike without a helmet or licence.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.