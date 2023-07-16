Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Man who smashed Andrew Gee's Bathurst office window back in court

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated July 17 2023 - 7:53am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man who admits to smashing the window at one of federal member Andrew Gee's offices will be back in court next month after he successfully applied to have two related charges about the incident annulled.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.