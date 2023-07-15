Central Western Daily
Cate Faehrmann calls for inquiry into impact of mines on human health, environment

Updated July 16 2023 - 9:04am, first published 12:30am
Greens MP Cate Faehrmann is pushing for an urgent Upper House Inquiry into the impact of gold, silver, lead and zinc mining on human health and the environment.

