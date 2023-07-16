Central Western Daily
Extinct megafauna skink discovered in Wellington Caves

By Sarah Falson
Updated July 16 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 10:30am
The fossil of a 'mega skink' weighing around 1000 times that of today's garden skink has been discovered in Wellington caves, a new example of the importance of the cave system to our palaeontology history.

