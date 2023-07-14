A woman has been charged with drink-driving after allegedly crashing a car into a pole.
At about about 1.20am on Friday, July 14, emergency services were called to the intersection of Anson and Prince Street following reports of a single vehicle crash.
On arrival, officers attached to Central West Police District were told a car had crashed into a traffic light pole located in the centre of the intersection.
The driver - a 24-year-old woman - was uninjured and subject to a roadside breath test which allegedly returned a positive result.
She was taken to Orange Police Station where a secondary test returned a reading of 0.122.
The woman was charged with drive with middle range PCA and given a court attendance notice to appear at Orange Local Court on Thursday, August 17.
