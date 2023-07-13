Australia's native forests are invaluable ecological treasures, housing unique flora and fauna found nowhere else on Earth, while also holding immense social and cultural value.
With the recent announcement from the Victorian government, to end native forest logging by 2024, the question to the Minister for the Environment, Tanya Plibersek, needs to be "what is the hold up?" It is time to end native forest logging nation-wide.
Australia has one of the highest levels of native animal extinction in the world.
Logging, at best, disrupts the intricate web of interdependencies between plants, animals, and their habitats; at worst it causes the irreversible loss of biodiversity and species.
Our uniquely Australian species, many of which have been deemed under threat or endangered in our national Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC), rely on our native forests for survival.
It is under this same EPBC act that native forest logging is still permitted, often receiving exemptions for logging to occur in previously identified habitat of endangered listed species.
If species survival alone is not sufficient reason to end native forest logging, Australia's native forests play a critical role in mitigating climate change, acting as carbon sinks, absorbing vast amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
The destruction of native forests releases stored carbon, exacerbating greenhouse gas emissions, and contributing to global warming. In an era of pressing environmental challenges, protecting, and restoring native forests is paramount to combatting climate change.
There is no long-term economic benefit in the continued logging of native forests. Our native forests are not renewable. They will not regrow, not as we know them, making the long-term economic benefits of a shift to more sustainable forestry practice, that exclusively deals with plantation timbers, even more obviously clear and long over-due.
Our species, our climate, our cultures, and families cannot afford for native forest logging to continue. The time has come for Australia to be native forest logging free.
If you question or support this argument, be sure you see The Giants - a glimpse into the life of some of Australia's most stunning forest trees.
Showing at Odeon 5 cinemas on Saturday August 5, it is the story not only of the tree's but also of Australian National Living Treasure, Dr Bob Brown, who's life's work has been to prevent the destruction of Australia's natural and cultural heritage.
Helena Griffith - former Orange resident, now residing in Tasmania.
