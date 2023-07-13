Central Western Daily
Breaking

New Varroa mite detection at Gumble

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
Updated July 14 2023 - 8:43am, first published 8:35am
The NSW Department of Primary Industries surveillance and tracing team have confirmed a new detection of the Varroa mite at a site in the Central West.

