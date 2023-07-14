Our group has been quietly working during the last few weeks organizing events for the future.
Our new meeting notice is ready for distribution.
Fortunately, there has been major change for the diagnoses and treatment of cancer in Orange. With the PET Scanner now working and the Radiation Unit at the Hospital upgraded we now have services available in Orange that will enable most cancer patients to have treatment here in Orange and not be forced to travel.
At last, the recommended 20-year-old testing program for prostate cancer is being reviewed. Unlike breast cancer, prostate cancer cannot be self-diagnosed.
Under the present recommendations to GPs, testing, which is a simple blood test, should not be carried out before 50 and end at 75 years (unless there is a family history of prostate cancer).
This is completely out of date with today's standards and treatments.
Our group has had members as young as 38 diagnosed, and what do the 75-year-olds do - just disappear? Let's hope the new guidelines look after all men.
Unlike several groups, we are not holding a Christmas in July, but at our July meeting we will be having 'Hot Soup', and we have some new informative videos from PCFA on the latest treatment and assistants for prostate sufferers to view.
Our meetings are open to everyone, you may have a friend or family member affected. Come along and learn how it affects others.
Remember, one in five men are affected by prostate cancer.
There will be 240 new cases diagnosed in the Central West this year.
There are 2650 men living with prostate cancer in the Central West.
Prostate cancer causes the highest number of deaths due to cancer.
Please, men, have a simple blood test and reduce these figures, for information and help ring Ray 6362 5257 or Charlie 6361 1830.
"The World Meteorological Organisation's declaration that El Nino conditions have developed in the tropical Pacific for the first time in seven years puts Australia in the unenviable position of being the most vulnerable nation in the developed world."
This was the opening sentence in a recent, informative editorial ("Australia better prepared for El Nino this time"; Sydney Morning Herald; July 7.)
It seems that in NSW, increased funding and better co-ordination between services, certainly indicates that we are better prepared for any natural disasters in the months ahead.
Of course the one aspect of these positives that tends to get overlooked is the fact that Australia continues to export huge amounts of fossil fuels and continues to approve the development of new sites of these.
Future generations will wonder how we could continue to do this, knowing that climate change makes the effects of El Nino, La Nina and extreme weather events, more severe.
The reader may not be aware that the federal government is in the process of enacting a very clever amendment to our communications law.
The changes are designed, by way of draconian powers, to use fines to coerce Big Tech to curtail our free speech in the electronic media.
he consequence will be an even greater crackdown on the exchange of ideas that started with pandemic censorship.
Having tasted the power of "censorship by coercion", the Morrison government entertained a proposal by the Australian Communications and Media Authority that led to the current amendments.
If you visit the ACMA website you are greeted with the unapologetically Orwellian headline: "New ACMA powers to combat misinformation and disinformation".
And then: "We're seeking your feedback on an exposure draft of the Communications Legislation Amendment (Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2023."
If this goes through, the ACMA commissioners will be empowered by law to be the final arbiters of what is true and what is false.
On the popular TV program Would I Lie To You? the judges don't always get it right.
If the reader is happy that the commissioners will "always get it right", then relax and do nothing.
If not, I encourage the reader to visit the website, learn more and lodge their view.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.