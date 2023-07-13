A teen mum who had a fight with another woman in the middle of the road has been given a piece of advice in Bathurst Local Court.
Bobbie Lee Tobitt, 18, of Durham Street, Bathurst, pleaded guilty in court on June 26, 2023 to affray.
Police documents before the court said Tobitt was at a relative's home in Kelly Crescent in West Bathurst at about 5.30pm on January 21, 2023 when a co-accused - Kirra Chapman, 26, of Patterson Place, Kelso - arrived and honked her car horn, allegedly yelling for Tobitt to go outside.
Tobitt approached Chapman - who pleaded guilty on March 30, 2023 to her involvement - and they started to fight in the middle of the road.
After the short-lived brawl, Chapman left only to return 15 minutes later with a group of people, according to the police documents.
Tobitt and Chapman fought for a second time before police were called.
By the time officers arrived, Chapman had left.
Bobbie Lee Tobitt, her mother Shannon Lee Tobitt - who was found guilty by Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis of being involved in the brawl on June 26 in Bathurst Local Court - and witnesses were spoken to by police.
One of the witnesses showed police two videos of the fights, which led to Bobbie Lee Tobitt's arrest.
She was taken to Bathurst Police Station and charged.
Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan, who represented Bobbie Lee Tobitt, told the court during sentencing this was a matter with "significant provocation".
"Miss Tobitt was taught to sort issues out by herself and not involve the authorities," Mr Kuan said, who noted in open court that Tobitt was a mother.
"Certainly, her behaviour was not acceptable, but she had concerns for her mother's property ... a conviction could impact her prospects in life."
Ms Ellis gave Tobitt a 12-month conditional release order, with conviction, before she offered a piece of advice.
"Work out how you're going to deal with this [problem] so it doesn't happen again," Ms Ellis said.
Chapman received a community correction order for 12 months for a related charge of affray.
