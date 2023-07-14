Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Watch

Peter McDonald Premiership: Lithgow Workies Wolves face Orange Hawks

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated July 14 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There's something in the air in Lithgow and not just the biting cold and gale force winds.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.