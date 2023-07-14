There's something in the air in Lithgow and not just the biting cold and gale force winds.
Tony Luchetti Sportsground has never been a friend to visiting teams and at times it has been Lithgow Workies Wolves' sole advantage.
But the 2023 version is made of stern stuff and when combined with a hostile crowd and conditions, has made Lithgow a handful for opponents.
It's something player-coach Jack Sullivan is proud of but careful not to boast about ahead of his side's clash against Orange Hawks.
The visitors have enjoyed a strong month, defeating Group 11 sides Wellington Cowboys and Forbes Magpies as well as Bathurst Panthers to sit third on the Group 10 ladder.
"They've been playing some really good footy," Sullivan said.
"We've been following them since we played them up in Orange and they've been doing well.
"They have some experience there and a fair few underrated players but all the boys who have played them know they are pretty good.
"We are trying to build something out here. We have a lot of young blokes and a lot of local guys and as long as we keep on knocking over little goals every week we are happy with that.
"Hopefully this weekend we keep chipping away and get a bit more efficient."
Workies Wolves sit fifth with two wins but Sullivan, who will return from suspension next week, said the club was thinking in terms of years not single season figures.
"That was what we set out to do," he said.
"The local juniors here are really good...the town has some good footy players coming through.
"It's going to be about engaging 18's though to reggies and into first grade.
"We'll have some boys go straight through but I think it will be about trying to create an environment where blokes are having fun and feeling like they are getting something out of footy."
As for some external help against Hawks on Saturday?
"It's always been a bit that way [difficult] with the weather and teams travelling," he said.
"But the crowd has definitely been improving this year, they probably have a lot to do with it. The numbers are good and they are quite vocal so that's been good for us.
"The wind is pretty good. It helps our boys, Cooper [Egan] and Tallan [Egan] and Eli [Morris] are always down there practising.
"Hopefully we can turn up the wind this week."
