A decision which will make it easier for women to access medical abortions has been praised as a step forward for both patients and doctors.
The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approved changes to current restrictions which, from August 1, will allow any appropriately qualified healthcare practitioner to prescribe and any pharmacy to stock and dispense MS-2 Step (mifepristone and misoprostol).
MS-2 Step is used for medical termination of a pregnancy up to nine weeks of gestation.
Ana La Frutilla is a PHD researcher based in Orange who recently published research on rural abortion access across Western NSW.
She said the decision should see better health outcomes, particularly for women in Orange and surrounding regional communities.
"It's particularly good in rural areas where doctor appointments are super hard to come by," she said.
"It means that instead of GPs having to do the training and re-register and be known as the provider of medical abortion in a particular town, in theory, every GP is in a position to prescribe the medication.
"It's about giving people opportunities for their reproductive health and rights."
She noted one "bonus" of the new regulations meant nurse practitioners could also prescribe the abortion medication.
"That's great because nurses often do a lot of the complementary and supportive care around abortion care, but haven't been able to be the prescriber," Ms La Frutilla said.
Medical practitioners and pharmacists have previously had to register and be certified to prescribe and dispense the medication.
This meant access to the medication was provided by only one in 10 medical practitioners (out of roughly 44,000) and three in 10 pharmacists.
Something Ms La Frutilla discovered in her research was those GPs who were certified also had a full load of other patients and couldn't necessarily take on new ones.
"When you've only got a small number of GPs, the likelihood that one of them was a trained prescriber was limited in the regional area," she said.
"Now that everyone can do it, it will open up opportunity for it to be part of mainstream healthcare."
But just because all GPs will be able to prescribe the abortion medication, does not mean they will.
Doctors are allowed to conscientiously object to taking part in any kind of health or medical procedure as a result of a conflict with his or her own personal beliefs or values.
"Not every rural GP believes in abortion and there is pervasive stigma within the medical community about abortion care," the PHD researcher added.
"Just because this decision has been made by a governing body, it doesn't mean the will of GPs nation-wide and in rural areas is automatically also going to change to be willing and supportive of delivery of abortion care."
She added that the changes to the rules surrounding abortion care had not fixed all of the "systemic issues".
"One of those is wait times," she said.
"If you're four weeks pregnant and you need to wait five weeks to see a GP, it means they are seeing you right at that limit which may be fine, but it also might create some pressure for the GP and the patient."
The TGA's decision was in response to an application from MS Health and was informed by expert advice from the Advisory Committee on Medicines.
The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) commended the changes as improving access to medical abortion, particularly for women in rural and remote communities.
RACGP president Dr Nicole Higgins said it was a "huge step forward".
"As a GP in a regional centre, I know all too well that there are significant barriers to reproductive care in rural and remote areas," she said.
"These services are vital and they must be affordable and accessible for everyone who needs them.
"The TGA's changes will enable greater access to medical abortion for women throughout Australia and will reduce unnecessary red tape for the GPs who provide these essential services."
