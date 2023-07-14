Central Western Daily
Nationals warn locums are often the only way people in small towns can see a doctor

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
July 14 2023 - 6:00pm
NSW health minister Ryan Park has vowed an "over-reliance" on private recruitment firms in the state's health system will be addressed, but National Party politicians say he should tread carefully in smaller communities.

