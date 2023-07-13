Central Western Daily
Orange Anglican Grammar School to host interschool equestrian event

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated July 13 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 3:30pm
Around 120 horse riders will converge on the region in July with more than $20,000 in prizes at stake.

