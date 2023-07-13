Around 120 horse riders will converge on the region in July with more than $20,000 in prizes at stake.
Cudal Showground will host the first Orange Anglican Grammar School (OAGS) K-12 Equestrian Interschools Program on July 23-24.
Despite having never hosted an interschool meet, the OAGS-run event will double as a qualifier for the 2024 State Interschool Championships.
Disciplines included in the two-day program are dressage, sporting, show ring, showjumping and stock horse challenge events.
PJL Six Bar Spectacular Showjumping event is tipped to be a highlight with the event taking place on the Saturday night under lights.
Event coordinator Sarah Eyb said strong local sponsorship had allowed organisers to offer up $20,000 worth of prizes such as vouchers, rugs and service fees, stallions at Stratford Warmbloods and lessons with Australian Olympic and elite riders.
"The event sold out very quickly, with riders keen to represent their school in their chosen sport," she said.
"We have been very blessed by the generosity of our local community in sponsoring the event, so we have a fantastic array of prizes on offer.
"As an Equestrian NSW affiliated event, OAGS Interschool is also a qualifier for those riders looking to compete at State Interschools in 2024."
Members of the public are free to attend with catering provided by Cudal Pony Club.
Riding will commence at 8.30am, with the Saturday evening showjumping program commencing at 5.30pm.
People wishing to make enquiries about the event are asked to email Sarah Eyb at equestrian@oags.nsw.edu.au.
