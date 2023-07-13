Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Cadia Valley Operation's Mike Dewars admits to a breach of clean air rules

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
July 13 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The general manager of one of the world's largest gold mines has conceded the operation has been in breach of clean air regulations.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.