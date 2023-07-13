Central Western Daily
Crime

Great Western Highway affected after police drama near Katoomba

Updated July 13 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 12:59pm
A major, "high risk" police operation that begun in Sydney's west and wound its way up the Blue Mountains has ended, but not before reports of gun fire and major traffic delays.

