A major, "high risk" police operation that begun in Sydney's west and wound its way up the Blue Mountains has ended, but not before reports of gun fire and major traffic delays.
Traffic was impacted along the Great Western Highway after a "high-risk vehicle stop" in the Blue Mountains on Thursday morning followed a police pursuit that began in western Sydney.
At one stage, there was a warning that the police activity was in the Blue Mountains and "heading west".
According to NSW Police Media, the pursuit began at Lalor Park, near Blacktown, at around 9.30am, with information suggesting a police officer had discharged a firearm.
No injuries were reported.
About 11.40am, specialist operatives from the Tactical Operations Unit conducted what was described as a "high-risk vehicle stop" on the Great Western Highway at Katoomba, near Woodlands Road.
A black Holden Commodore was brought to a stop and the male driver was arrested.
NSW Police Media says more information will be provided when it is available.
Live Traffic is reporting the Great Western Highway is closed in both directions at Woodlands Road, Katoomba.
Local diversions are in place for light vehicles only and heavy vehicle drivers are being asked to consider Bells Line of Road.
