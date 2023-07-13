Gwyn Mulholland may have been showered in motor sport awards, trophies and numerous other achievements but what he really wants to talk about is cars.
Specifications, modifications, trivia, if there's an interesting fact about one of the 77-year old's many vintage models you can rest assured you will hear about it.
It's this infectious enthusiasm, volunteering, participation and passion for all things motor sport making his recent award come as no surprise to those around him.
Mr Mulholland received a Distinguished Long Service Award at the 2023 NSW Community Sports Awards on June 29.
The Orange resident said the nomination had come as a shock and he was actually "embarrassed" by it.
"To a certain extent it's somewhat embarrassing," he said.
"I did not realise that I'd even been nominated, Motorsport Australia nominated me for the award.
"The first I knew of it I was at a Motorsport Australia meeting online and the chair said to me, 'Oh, by the way Gwynie I've got good news for you.'
"I said, 'well people don't normally have good news for me' and he said, 'I think this will help.'
"So I was somewhat taken aback.
"I'm quite humbled by it really. I'm very fortunate to have had as long a life as I've had which has enabled me to devote six decades to it."
Mr Mulholland developed his love of racing from an early age, a hobby encouraged and fostered by both parents in the small Northern NSW town of Uralla where he was born.
He stuck with it throughout a long and varied working career seeing him serve in the Air Force and be at the forefront of great consumer-driven change in car yards in Mudgee, Bathurst, Parkes and Orange throughout the 1970s and 80s.
"I grew up in Uralla in Northern NSW and my father was interested in motorsport as was my mother," he said.
"Even as nine and 10-year olds, we used to ride around in the backseat of the car when they went on some of the observation trials and stuff like that.
"My first event as a real competitor was while I was still in high school and it sort of went from there. I joined the Air Force and ended up as publicity officer of the RAAF Richmond Car Club."
A life member of the Bathurst Light Car Club alongside wife Helen, Mr Mulholland still races to this day in his 2003 Mazda 323 Protege.
Alongside the rally car are some impressive vintage pieces including a 1967 Ford Cortina Mark One, which drew plenty of attention at a recent Grenfell classic car show.
Despite his age Mr Mulholland has no plans to hit the brakes with he and Helen a familiar sight at classic car club shows, rallies and other events where they volunteer as stewards when not behind the wheel.
"The last event I did was the Supersprint at Mt Panorama in May," he said.
"I'm not ready to give up yet!"
In addition to his lifetime achievement award, Mr Mulholland has also been awarded the Motorsport Australia Silver Star and won the 2005 NSW State 2wd Championship.
