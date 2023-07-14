Major upgrades to Millthorpe Station and its platform have not only paved the way for enhanced NSW TrainLink services but have also set the stage for the restoration of an iconic piece of the town's history.
Over the past two years, the Transport Asset Holding Entity (TAHE) has worked diligently in collaboration with Sydney Trains and Blayney Shire Council to restore the historic Millthorpe Station Crane.
Dating back to the 1880s, the crane played a pivotal role in loading and unloading rail freight in Millthorpe until the 1960s.
However for the past 60 years it had fallen into a state of neglect and disrepair, resting in scattered pieces outside the station.
Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole, expressed his enthusiasm for the latest initiative, which he said serves as a poignant reminder of Millthorpe Station's past significance as a vital transport hub for the local agricultural sector.
"With the reopening of Millthorpe Station to passengers back in 2019 interest was reignited in the role the crane played and prompted locals to inquire as to what could be done to save it from the ravages of time," he said.
Under the joint efforts of TAHE, Sydney Trains, and Blayney Shire Council, a comprehensive restoration project was undertaken.
The team sourced missing parts from local residents and meticulously crafted new replica components.
Additionally, a new crane base was prepared, ensuring the crane's integrity and longevity for generations to come.
Mr Toole said the crane was originally positioned in Millthorpe's former railway goods yard - in the rail corridor at the Sydney end of the current station.
"It has now been reinstated closer to the station so it can be appreciated by the general public," he said.
"The TAHE Community Heritage Program has a strong reputation in the Central West and beyond for restoring and celebrating our heritage railway assets and we're excited for this collaboration with Blayney Shire Council to continue."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.