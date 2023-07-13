"You don't really know what it's like until you've been there and you know that fear.
"I've had big farmers come for a chat ... They don't want to worry their wives or their family but they just say 'look, I'm scared'."
Jan Savage spends much of her own time helping others.
She says personal tragedy and a recent heath scare only strengthen the resolve to support cancer patients across our region.
"I lost my husband six years ago," she told the Central Western Daily.
"It hasn't been easy recently ... I had a quarter of my lung removed. I've never smoked and I'm fanatical about health, but it's just one of those things that happened.
"All I could think of when I was in ICU for four days in Sydney was 'I want to get back home, I want to get back home' and that pushed me. There's just something that you then realise.
"I was sitting next to my daughter and I broke down. She said 'are you alright?' ... I said 'now I know what it really feels like ... we can do better'.
"So, I guess what fires me here is just wanting to help people."
Western Care Lodge provides accommodation to cancer patients undergoing treatment at the adjacent Orange Health Service.
Operating largely on private donations, the Bloomfield site comprises 22 private rooms, outdoor courtyards, dining, kitchen, lounge, laundry and library facilities.
More than 4000 people have stayed since 2011 from as far west as Broken Hill and as far east as Lithgow.
Ms Savage is responsible - among other things - for bringing in funds.
A plaque was unveiled this week to recognise $10,000 raised by cyclists who covered about 300 kilometres to Bella Vista for the 20234 GTour De Cure.
"The poor riders, it was snowing and sleeting," Ms Savage said.
"They're just truly beautiful people, and we're so lucky because without support we can't do what we do."
More than $5 million has been raised since the lodge opened, with many significant donors choosing to remain anonymous.
"It doesn't matter how small a town is, where cancer is concerned they'll dig deep. It doesn't matter if they've lost farms, or have fire or drought, country people dig deep for other people."
Ms Savage studied psychology and media at university before moving into real estate.
"My first assignment was drug and alcohol counselling and I was working with 16 year old youths and I couldn't handle it ... I was taking it home with me and I was too immature to be able to handle the whole thing," she said.
"I thought I could make a difference; you know what it's like when you're young, you think you're going to change the world."
Volunteer work at the old hospital put her on the path that would see her lobbying prime ministers to support a cancer care facility in Orange.
"I just couldn't stop because I saw so many people ... coming to the hospital without a toothbrush and things like that and it was really effecting me so I got probably too involved," she said.
"You'll get somebody in here that you think is really rough and ready and they're probably going to murder you with a knife or something like that, but no it's all an act ... you've got to relate to the people around you so they feel comfortable.
"There's also lots of happiness and laughter as well ... you can be a real kid. You get away with it a bit more."
There are no plans to slow down anytime soon.
"I can't," she said.
"I know I'm getting older ... as long as I can do what I'm doing and help I want to be able to do it.
"You just meet so many people and they become your connections and your friends as well, but also it gives me life.
"When I come out of here I feel alive. This gives you life when you come here and you walk out."
She said big development work at the Western Care Lodge is set to be announced.
