Most of us are aware of the power humans possess and the many effects we have on our world and each other in the use of this power.
One definition I found about 'power' describes it as physical might or mental or moral efficacy.
The colloquial definition of such different pictures of power we have might read, muscle power or brain power or will power.
Humans make an amazing use of power in the manifold activities we can do and manage.
Like the ability to perform complex, real-time calculations of our physical environment and generate specific, outcomes.
Just one small example of this uniqueness is 'parkour,' a recent challenging activity and sport for the young and agile.
Parkour involves moving rapidly through an area, typically in an urban environment, negotiating obstacles by running, jumping, and climbing. Amazing coordination and timing is required.
And as you delve into the power of humans with the mind and body, the soul and spirit the complexity makes you wonder.
"It's kind of amazing," says artificial intelligence researcher Peter Battaglia from Google DeepMind in London.
"To me it defies my ability to understand."
And while it is wonderful what we can do as humans, the effect can be either good or evil. And we see this conflict within in each of us in our experience, in daily life.
Why is that so? We know what is good, but we can still and do chose wrong.
There is another power that humans have seen and experienced that can only be described as divine.
You find many stories of divine power in the Good Book, of God, at work in people throughout the creation and history of humanity.
These people responded to a divine voice and presence, a divine power.
This divine power was most clearly seen in Jesus. As the observers of this power recorded in one of many instances. 'Jesus and his apostles went down from the mountain and came to some flat, level ground. Many other disciples were there to meet him. Large crowds of people from all over Judea, Jerusalem, and the coastal towns of Tyre and Sidon were there too. These people had come to listen to Jesus and to be healed of their diseases. All who were troubled by evil spirits were also healed. Everyone was trying to touch Jesus, because power was going out from him and healing them all.'
Jesus was human, but he was also something much more. He was divine. His power divine, His demonstration of divine power in this scene preserved life.
It was power that fuelled people's minds about life and its meaning, of God, and His power gave life to those troubled by diseases and evil spirits.
There was no stadium, nor mass media to bring the crowds. The crowds came because of word of mouth, of what people heard and saw, the like of which they had not experienced before. The efficacy of his life on people can be summed up by the title of one of J.S. Bach's classical musical works, 'I am content. I have a Saviour.'
