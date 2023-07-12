Central Western Daily
Teen charged after Central West carjacking, break-ins

By Newsroom
Updated July 12 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 3:30pm
A 17-year-old has been charged after allegedly stealing a car and breaking into two businesses.

