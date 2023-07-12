A 17-year-old has been charged after allegedly stealing a car and breaking into two businesses.
About 10pm on Tuesday, July 11, a Holden Caprice was stolen from outside a Dubbo business on Macquarie Street.
Twenty minutes later police attempted to stop the driver on Whylandra Street. When it failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit was ended by police due to safety concerns.
About 1.30am on Wednesday, July 12, a shop in Elong Elong, was broken into with cash, confectionery, and phone chargers stolen.
Just after 2.20am, a supermarket in Dunedoo was broken into with cigarettes, cash and a speaker stolen.
Police patrolling the area sighted the Holden on the Golden Highway, east of Dubbo, and followed it until it stopped outside a home on Twickenham Drive in Dubbo at about 4am.
The occupants fled and following a foot pursuit, three teenagers were arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
The Holden was seized and will undergo forensic examination.
A 17-year-old boy was charged with two counts of aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal, police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly, steal motor vehicle and take and drive conveyance without consent of owner.
He was refused bail to appear at a children's court on Wednesday.
Two girls - aged 16 and 17 - were charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
The older girl was given conditional bail to appear at a children's court on Monday, July 17.
The younger girl was given conditional bail to appear at a children's court on Monday, September 18.
Anyone with information is urged to call Dubbo Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
