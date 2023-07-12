After a few false starts, the mighty 3237 steam locomotive pulled into the Orange Train Station on the weekend.
Put on by the Lachlan Valley Railway group, the heritage locomotive performed a number of heritage train rides in Orange on Sunday.
It was meant to blow plumes of steam into the city's skies on Saturday, too, but a mechanical problem meant that train was stationed for the day. The World Series ALCO diesel electric 4464 took its place to ensure those shuttles were able to run.
The LVR group said it took a "monumental effort by our maintenance team to get the locomotive back into service" on Sunday.
Last weekend marked the group's first weekend of Orange shuttles.
