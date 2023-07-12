Central Western Daily
Peter McDonald Premiership: Blayney Bears defeat Orange Hawks

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated July 12 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 4:12pm
Blayney Bears had plenty of reasons to celebrate on the weekend with a victory for the men's side and a reunion of past premiership heroes.

