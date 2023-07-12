Blayney Bears had plenty of reasons to celebrate on the weekend with a victory for the men's side and a reunion of past premiership heroes.
Members of the 1983 under 18's side and the 1993 first grade outfit gathered at Blayney Golf Club on Saturday to mark 40 and 30 years respectively since their grand final wins.
The Bears thumped Cowra Magpies 54-28 in the 1993 decider, running in nine tries to claim their second premiership in four years.
The next day the present Blayney outfit went on to defeat Orange Hawks 24-16 in their round 10 clash at Wade Park.
It was very much a tale of two halves with the Bears leading 24-0 at the break after a ruthless first half performance.
Both teams were reduced to 12 men before half-time due to an all-in brawl after a nasty tackle. Props Toby Collins (Hawks) and Benjamin Pettit (Bears) were sent off for their troubles.
The incident, plus the timely injection of star junior Harry Wald, seemed to trigger a Hawks comeback which almost spoiled the party for the maroon and white.
Three tries in the second half had the home side looking likely to peg the Bears' lead back entirely.
However, the tiring Blayney defence did enough to hold on, with the two points keeping them in the finals hunt. They now sit fifth, three points behind Bathurst Panthers in fourth but with a game in hand.
The league tag game saw Hawks fly into the top four courtesy of a 34-4 win.
Centre Sami Laing was the pick of a bunch of impressive performers, scoring a hat-trick.
"It was one of those games we had to get going, we've been pretty slow at starting our games lately," she said.
