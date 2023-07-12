A prolific drink driver is one failed breath test away from a jail cell after being caught over the limit for a sixth time.
Richard John Thompson of Charles Street in Tabulam pleaded guilty to mid-range drink driving at Orange Local Court on July 5, 2023.
"He's not a 19-year-old idiot," sentencing magistrate David Day said.
"If he keeps doing it he'll find out what accommodation is like in jail, and fashion statements about tracksuits and the like."
The 46-year-old was pulled over on Summer Street behind the wheel of his blue Toyota LandCruiser just after 10pm on April 7, 2023.
A random breath test returned a reading of 0.091.
Thompson told officers he had consumed three schooners of VB at the Ophir Hotel from 6pm without eating.
Police report he was steady on his feet and cooperative. It was dark and wet at the time.
In court magistrate Day noted the man's "extensive" record and five previous drink driving chargers.
"If he does it again ... he should be subject to a custodial sentence," he said.
Richard John Thompson was convicted, fined $220, suspended for four months, placed on an 18 month CCO, and will be required to install a breathalyser in his car when allowed to drive again.
