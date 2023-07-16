A husband and wife team of off-duty firefighters will be considered for bravery awards after saving a semi-conscious girl from a house fire in the Blue Mountains.
Adoni Maalouf and his wife Tania were woken in their Wentworth Falls home just after 6am on Saturday, July 8 by his dog barking and screams of "fire" by a young boy outside.
As Mrs Maaloof rang Triple Zero (000), Mr Maaloof ran to the boy who said his sister was trapped inside an adjacent bed and breakfast, fully engulfed in fire, in Yester Road.
Without any protective gear, the on-call firefighter, just two days short of 12 months' service with FRNSW, kicked the front door open but was forced back by smoke and flames.
He joined the children's mother at the side of the house where they commandeered a mobile phone, activated the torch application and shone the light through a bedroom window to guide the teenage girl through the thick black smoke to the escape point.
As the mother smashed the window, the girl told them she thought she was going to die.
The teen then collapsed, semi-conscious due to smoke inhalation, and the rookie firefighter reached through and dragged her outside.
Neighbours then helped Mr Maaloof, 46, carry the girl across the street to safety, where she recovered.
Firefighter Maalouf, a former scuba instructor, fitness trainer and father of three, then attacked the fire with a garden hose until other firefighters arrived and extinguished the gutted house.
"It was fully engulfed inside. I walked in and took a big whiff of smoke," Mr Maaloof recalls.
"I tried to breathe ... but that's when I told mother we need a light. I tried to kick the door in, but the mother smashed the window and that's when you could hear the girl inside.
"Initial reaction was to jump in ... but you need the gear, you need to go low. If I jump in there's no way I could find her.
"I saw her face and she collapsed. It was lifting up dead weight. We dragged her out."
Firefighter Maalouf displayed decisiveness and courage in his actions of rescuing the young lady from the burning house.- Fire and Rescue NSW Duty Commander Blue Mountains, inspector Kevin Smith
The mother and her children, from the ACT, were treated in hospital and later discharged.
The firefighter's commanders intend to nominate Firefighter Maalouf for a bravery award.
"Firefighter Maalouf displayed decisiveness and courage in his actions of rescuing the young lady from the burning house whilst off duty without breathing apparatus or firefighting equipment." Fire and Rescue NSW Duty Commander Blue Mountains, inspector Kevin Smith said.
It's not known if a smoke alarm activated during the fire but Inspector Smith is reminding the public that working alarms save lives.
