Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Firefighters pull semi-conscious girl from burning house in Blue Mountains

Updated July 16 2023 - 8:08pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A husband and wife team of off-duty firefighters will be considered for bravery awards after saving a semi-conscious girl from a house fire in the Blue Mountains.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.