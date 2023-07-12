Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Great Western Highway crash near Lithgow: Police investigate truck and car smash

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated July 12 2023 - 11:17am, first published 11:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are appealing for dashcam vision after a crash on the Great Western Highway near Lithgow on Tuesday.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.